Dialogue Session Explores Effective Economic Practices For Industrial Sector Sustainability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) -- The East Amman Industrial Investors Association (EAIIA), in partnership with the Trade for Employment (T4E) program of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), on Tuesday, convened a significant dialogue session on strategies for ensuring the sustainability of the industrial sector and enhancing employment opportunities during crises.Economists, financial experts, and business professionals gathered to delve into the implications of the regional landscape on employment policies, taking into account the vision for economic modernization.The participants underscored the crucial nature of collaboration between the public and private sectors to confront the challenges arising from evolving circumstances, and their subsequent impact on employment and unemployment policies.Iyad Abu Haltam, EAIIA Chairman of the Board, highlighted the economic modernization plan formulated under royal patronage, which outlines a clear path for growth over the next decade.He underscored the significance of joint efforts between the public and private sectors in realizing the projected growth rate of approximately 6 percent, as envisioned in the plan.Additionally, Abu Haltam underscored that achieving such growth rates necessitates the effective engagement of the public sector in entrepreneurial endeavors, coupled with the private sector's commitment to innovation and development.He particularly emphasized the importance of nurturing and enhancing the expertise and skills of the workforce, as they represent the true and sustainable capital for economic growth.Lara Abu Salim, T4E director, highlighted that the project contributes to the goals of the economic modernization vision through partnerships with local stakeholders. The project focuses on improving conditions for exporting companies and enhancing their commercial performance, thereby creating employment opportunities for both Jordanian citizens and Syrian refugees seeking work.Abu Salim also commended the ongoing efforts of the employment support unit at the EAIIA in enhancing employment practices.She acknowledged the unit's pivotal role in addressing unemployment challenges and providing assistance to various groups of job seekers, including Jordanians, women, and individuals with disabilities. Their efforts aim to enhance economic effectiveness and facilitate the seamless integration of these individuals into the labor market.