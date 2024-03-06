Water Project To Enhance Supply In Amman Opened

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) - Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud unveiled an initiative on Wednesday, marking the inauguration of a water supply enhancement project in Amman.The project, executed by the Water Authority with funding from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) under a US-Jordan economic development memorandum of understanding, aims to fortify water infrastructure in the capital.Minister Saud emphasized the ministry's commitment to accelerating the deployment of new water networks, particularly targeting areas grappling with burgeoning demand and historical imbalances. He highlighted the project's significance in elevating service standards for citizens through the adoption of natural flow pumping, which promises enhanced network longevity and equitable water distribution across multiple districts in Amman.Underscoring the ministry's ongoing endeavors to mitigate the impacts of escalating water demand nationwide, Minister Saud outlined the project's key achievements. Over a span of 813 days, the initiative facilitated the installation of main lines spanning 59 kilometers, incorporating ductile and polyethylene pipes ranging from 63 to 400 millimeters in diameter. Notably, these interventions are projected to conserve approximately 1.1 million cubic meters of water annually.Minister Saud expressed gratitude for USAID's steadfast support in addressing water challenges, particularly in augmenting water supply service in regions grappling with scarcity. He commended the agency's collaborative partnership with the ministry, highlighting the seamless integration of Jordanian companies in the project's design, implementation, and oversight.Acting Secretary General of the Water Authority, Wael Duwairi, underscored the tangible impact of the project, noting that since 2023, approximately 55,000 residents have benefited from improved water access, with an additional 2,000 connections expected to be established through Miyahuna, raising the total beneficiaries to 57,000 individuals.USAID Jordan Mission Director Leslie Reed emphasized the project's pivotal role in ensuring continuous access to high-quality water services throughout Amman. She lauded the partnership between the two nations, citing the project as a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Jordanian and American entities.Representatives of the local community echoed sentiments of appreciation for the project's implementation and the secured funding, underscoring its transformative impact on water access and associated costs for residents.