Secretary General Of Foreign Affairs Holds Meeting With European Commissioner For Crisis Management

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 6 (Petra) - Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic and Expatriate Affairs, Ambassador Majed Qatarneh, convened a meeting on Wednesday with Janez Lenarcic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management.The discussion focused on addressing the unprecedented humanitarian crisis stemming from the war on Gaza and the concerted efforts required to ensure the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian assistance throughout the region.During the meeting, attended by the EU Ambassador to the Kingdom and other Union officials, Ambassador Qatarneh underscored the imperative for the international community to fulfill its obligations and put an end to the ongoing war and its dire repercussions.He emphasized that the current situation violates fundamental principles of international law and humanitarian norms, emphasizing the critical importance of safeguarding civilian lives and facilitating the unhindered distribution of humanitarian aid across Gaza.The discussions also delved into strategies aimed at intensifying targeted efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the region through a variety of channels and approaches.