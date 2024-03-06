Deadly Airstrikes Continue In Gaza As Humanitarian Crisis Escalates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 6 (Petra) – In the early hours of Wednesday, at least three Palestinians were killed, and numerous others sustained injuries as Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in the city of Deir Al-Balah, located in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian medical sources.The Israeli occupation persists in its aggression against the Gaza Strip, now entering its 152nd day.This ongoing assault occurs amidst an alarming humanitarian crisis, with international organizations struggling to mitigate the severity of famine resulting from the prolonged conflict.The bombings exacerbate the dire situation, posing a severe threat to the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, particularly as food supplies dwindle and casualties mount.The occupation artillery targeted the Nuseirat camp situated in the central Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes intensified their bombardment of the city of Khan Yunis.The northern Gaza Strip continues to bear the brunt of heavy bombardment, while in the central Gaza Strip, a child lost his life and several others were injured in an airstrike on Palestinians along Al-Rashid Street.During the previous night, the occupation fighter jets conducted raids on the town of Al-Mughraqa, located north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. The bodies of nine martyrs were subsequently transported to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, in a preliminary tally, the number of martyrs has reached a staggering 30,631, with 72,043 injuries recorded since the beginning of October last year.The sources further revealed that the occupation forces committed ten massacres within the past 24 hours alone, resulting in the loss of 97 lives and leaving 123 people injured.