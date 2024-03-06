Kuwait FM, Arab League Chief Eye Joint Arab Action

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Wednesday with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit at the 161th session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent representatives in Cairo. The meeting went over topics raised at the ministerial meeting and the resolutions related to bolstering joint Arab action. (end) fk

