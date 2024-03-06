Timespoints And Veera Browser Join Hands To Reward The Browsing Experience For Indian Users

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 6, 2024: TimesPoints, a unique digital loyalty program by Times Internet, has announced a partnership with Veera Browser, India's first mobile-focused indigenous browser that rewards users for browsing the internet and provides a superior browsing experience. Under this collaboration, Veera Browser users will earn reward coins that can be redeemed against exclusive rewards, benefits, deals, and vouchers available from the extensive partner network of TimesPoints.



The collaboration between TimesPoints and Veera Browser is set to create a win-win situation for users, offering them both the advantages of a high-performance browser and the opportunity to earn rewards for their online activities. Backed by marquee and angel investors, Veera offers a unique suite of features focused on improving the mobile browsing experience. Superior browsing speed, class-leading ad blocker and a slew of localised content options to its users are some of its key differentiators.



Speaking on the collaboration, Arjun Ghose, CEO of Veera Browser India, said, "We are very excited about this partnership with Times Internet. As the first browser in India to launch a rewards program that prioritises giving back to our valued users, we are redefining the online experience. With Veera's technology seamlessly integrated with TimesPoints' dynamic rewards platform, we are unlocking unparalleled opportunities for users to explore, engage, and be rewarded like never before. Together, we are shaping the future of browsing and championing a culture of seamless connectivity and meaningful incentives that resonate with every user's journey online."



TimesPoints is the only gamification-based loyalty program by a media conglomerate that operates on a large scale and caters to the world's largest news media and entertainment platforms, including TOI, NBT, Gaana, and others. Recognised for its user-friendly plug-and-play capabilities and an extensive catalogue of rewards, the platform has won numerous prestigious accolades and awards, including "Best Loyalty and Engagement Program of the Year" and "Best Use of Gamification" (for Gaana). "We are delighted to partner with Veera Browser to introduce a unique opportunity for users to experience a safer and faster browsing environment while also being rewarded for their online activities. TimesPoints has always strived to provide added value to our users, and this partnership represents a significant step in that direction," said Ashish Jaiswal, CTO of Times Internet.

