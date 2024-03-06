The EU GDPR And ISO 27001 Documentation Kit Is Relaunched By Globalmanagergroup

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Globalmanagergroup, a leading provider of compliance and management solutions, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its integrated EU GDPR and ISO 27001 Documentation Kit. There are more than 155 editable MS-Word files in the EU GDPR and ISO 27001:2022 documentation kit that covers every element of the General Data Protection Regulation and the Information Security Management System.



The EU GDPR and ISO 27001 integrated documents developed in more than 155 editable files, including key document templates like ISMS Manual, 23 ISMS policies, and 6 GDPR policies, are included in the documentation kit. In addition, it has six GDPR processes, seven ISMS system-related procedures, and twelve information security procedures. Nine standard operating procedures (SOPs) for establishing information security controls are also included in the kit. For record-keeping, it also comes with a set of 45 ISMS templates and 16 GDPR templates. Nine completed forms for the asset registry, risk assessment, risk treatment, scope document, and job descriptions are also included in the kit. More than 500 audit questions are included in the ISO 27001 audit checklist to confirm the ISMS controls and required system implementation points associated with ISO 27001:2022.



The information security management system document compliance matrix and an Excel file containing GDPR are included in the document compliance matrix. Users may easily and affordably construct their organizational GDPR and information security system-based documents by editing the integrated EU GDPR and ISO 27001:2022 documents.



The EUGDPR and ISO 27001 documents are written in simple English language. The documentation templates covered in this kit are developed through ISO experts and consultants who have practical knowledge of consultancy and auditing in more than 100 IT companies. Many businesses use the GDPR and ISO 27001 documentation while implementing their ISMS and GDPR systems. It contains operating instructions, rules, procedures, forms, and manuals for ISO 27001. The documents are intended to create a functional system and are crafted with important elements including easy-to-understand language, modifiable content, and user-friendliness. A useful tool for creating a trustworthy information security management system that satisfies the verification requirements of auditors from stringent certifying organizations is the ISO 27001 audit checklist.



To successfully apply the certifications in their organizations, people or facilitators working with big groups can use the ISMS - ISO 27001 and EU GDPR certification materials. The documentation process is sped up by the integrated EU GDPR with the ISMS documentation package, leading to prompt certification. Users can rapidly and affordably create documents by simply modifying templates to fit their products. The package offers ISMS and GDPR policies to create efficient data protection and information security controls. Pre-made templates cut down on the amount of time needed to prepare, and ISO 27001 audit checklists speed up certification. To get more knowledge about EU GDPR and ISO 27001 documents kit, visit here:



About the Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group provides a variety of consulting services, including quality management, environmental management systems, food safety systems, information security systems, and occupational health and safety management systems. Global Manager Group has established itself as a leading brand among ISO consultants worldwide due to its expertise in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, HACCP - Codex Document, and other areas. Global Manager Group is a trusted management and ISO-certified consultant in India, with over 1800 clients. The firm operates a prominent web platform that sells pre-made materials and training presentations for a variety of worldwide systems and management certifications.









