Man Gets Life Term For Forced Conversion Of Hindu Girl

(MENAFN- IANS) Bulandshahr, March 6 (IANS) The SC/ST court has sentenced a Muslim youth to life imprisonment for forcibly converting a Hindu girl and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him.

The man, identified as Anees, was convicted under the religious conversion act.

This is the first case under the religious conversion act where the guilty has been sentenced to life term.

On March 15, 2022, a case was filed against Anees on behalf of the girl at Gulavathi police station.

Anees, who initially introduced himself as Akash, later forced the girl to convert and changed her name from Shashi to Ayesha when he married her.