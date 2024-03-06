Drone Attack On Sumy: Seven People Injured, Including A 10-Year-Old Boy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy, when Shahed UAVs struck residential buildings in Sumy.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Ukrinform.

"Seven people sought medical assistance (following the drone attack - ed.), including a 10-year-old boy," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office also reported that the enemy drone attack damaged 11 apartment blocks and the building of a preschool educational institution.

In addition, about 20 private cars were damaged.

According to the investigation, on the night of

March 6, 2024, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked civilian targets in Sumy with three Shahed UAVs.

As reported by Ukrinform, last night Russians attacked Ukraine with 42 drones, 38 of which were shot down by air defense forces.