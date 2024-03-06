Drone Attack Damages Infrastructure Facility In Khmelnytskyi Region, Causes Power Outage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytskyi region, a Russian drone strike damaged an infrastructure facility and cut off electricity to several settlements.
This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Last night, during an air raid, our air defense forces shot down 6 Shahed UAVs within the Khmelnytskyi region," the statement said.
The attack damaged an infrastructure facility. Several settlements were left without electricity. The roof and ceiling of a private house were damaged, the RMA said.
All relevant services are working. No one was killed or injured, the RMA added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of 6 March, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 38 of the 42 Shahed combat drones launched by Russia into Ukraine.
