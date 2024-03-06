Russians Redeploy Equipment, Intensify Activity In Mariupol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Mariupol district, the redeployment of military equipment of Russian invaders is spotted.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the evening we record a large movement of equipment. The main direction is Rozivka. Engineering units, fuel trucks, tanks (at least 5 on wagons). We continue to observe. So far, we can speak of some activity throughout the area,” said Andriushchenko.

According to him, trucks with manpower, marked with two triangles, are moving in the opposite direction from Berdiansk to Novoazovsk. According to the Atesh movement, these are FSB units.

As reported by Ukrinform, a new location of enemy air defense and EW units was spotted in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol - on the territory of the former fish canning plant.