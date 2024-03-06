Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Vesele In Kherson Region Almost 20 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled the village of Vesele in the Kherson region almost 20 times yesterday, leaving one civilian wounded.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the Russian army shelled Vesele almost 20 times," the statement said.

The enemy shelled the village with mortars, artillery, and UAVs. In particular, a 66-year-old man was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone. He suffered a blast injury and leg wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Doctors are treating him.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders wounded two civilians in the Kherson region over the past day.