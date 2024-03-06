               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian PM Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev


3/6/2024 5:41:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has visited Alley of Honors to pay respect and lay a wreath at the grave of national leader, founder, and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

MENAFN06032024000195011045ID1107941841

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search