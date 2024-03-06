Russian PM Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
Mikhail Mishustin has visited Alley of Honors to pay respect and
lay a wreath at the grave of national leader, founder, and
architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.
They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist,
academician Zarifa Aliyeva.
