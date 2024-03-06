Russian PM Visits Grave Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has visited Alley of Honors to pay respect and lay a wreath at the grave of national leader, founder, and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.