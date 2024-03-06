Anticipation Grows For Azerbaijan's Gas Supply Amidst Strengthening Energy Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Bulgaria is looking forward to the possibility of receiving gas
supplies from Azerbaijan for its regions, Azernews reports, citing a source within the Bulgarian Ministry of
Energy.
The opening of SOCAR's Commercial Representative Office in
Bulgaria on April 25, 2023, marked a significant turning point,
prompting heightened activities by SOCAR in the country. Currently
maintaining only two representative offices in Europe-in Germany
and Bulgaria-the latter has evolved into a regional office for the
Balkans, covering eight countries in the area. This growth
signifies a strong strategic energy and political partnership,
indicating trust between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.
The source expressed optimism for expanded investments from
Azerbaijan, encompassing initiatives such as the gasification of
Bulgarian regions, the supply of petroleum products, and the
development of electric mobility charging infrastructure.
Highlighting Bulgaria's focus on enhancing energy efficiency and
facilitating the deployment of renewable energy sources, the source
emphasised the desire to extend cooperation with Azerbaijan in
these domains. The source also underlined the potential for
collaboration in the Middle Green Corridor initiative, offering
access to clean energy production opportunities in the Caspian
region for the Southeast European (SEE) region, including
Bulgaria.
Recall that earlier this year, Bulgaria's public utilities
regulator approved an 11.3 % drop in gas prices for January.
Bulgarian mass media said that the new price is set at 77.6 leva
per MWh, excluding transport costs, excise duties, and value-added
tax.
Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said
that the long-term gas contracts with Azerbaijan, which are linked
to the price of oil in international markets, have caused the price
of gas to fall in the country.
According to the report for January 2024, Azerbaijani gas
accounted for 40.3 % of the country's monthly consumption, and the
EWRC evaluated this as a positive factor for achieving favourable
prices. The rest of the consumption is provided by the state-owned
gas company "Bulgargaz" under a contract for the supply of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas drawn from the country's
storage in Chirand.
It should be noted that in 2023, the supply of Azerbaijani gas
to Bulgaria was expected to be close to 1 billion cubic metres. Gas
supply to Bulgaria through the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB)
started two years ago. In 2021, 270 million cubic metres were
supplied. In 2022, the supply was slightly more than 500 million
cubic metres.
Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to Italy, Bulgaria, Greece,
Romania, and Hungary in Europe. Gas supplies to Serbia began this
year based on a deal signed with Azerbaijan last year. In addition,
several European countries have expressed their interest in buying
Azerbaijani gas.
MENAFN06032024000195011045ID1107941836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.