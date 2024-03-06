India Records Big Jump In Agricultural Exports To Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, UK

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) India's exports of agricultural products to major markets like Iraq, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, surged by 110 per cent, 46 per cent, 18 per cent, and 47 per cent, respectively, during April-November 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Wednesday.

APEDA said its forward-looking strategy involves a shift towards expanding India's export basket with a focused initiative on priority products like fresh fruits, vegetables, processed foods and animal products to reduce reliance on a few products and move up the value chain.

In response to feedback from exporters, APEDA is also spearheading the initiation of participation in new fairs across emerging markets such as Turkey, South Korea, Kenya, South Africa, and Japan. This proactive approach aims to facilitate greater market access and foster sustainable growth opportunities for Indian exporters.

With a focus on expanding into key markets such as Europe, Latin America, and Asia, APEDA aims to forge small partnerships with global supermarkets to showcase its products on an international arena.

Moreover, the organisation is working on to reducing transport costs of exports by establishing sea protocols through collaborations with research institutions.

According to an APEDA statement, concerted efforts are also being undertaken to promote Shree Anna-Millets in tune with the government's vision for cultivating a healthier and more diversified food landscape. Over the past year, with a particular focus during the International Year of Millets-2023, APEDA has worked towards the development and integration of a wide variety of value-added products under the Shree Anna brand.

This strategic initiative has led to the creation and mainstreaming of various value-added products, including pasta, noodles, breakfast cereals, ice cream, biscuits, energy bars, and snacks. These products have been integrated with the export value chain.