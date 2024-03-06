Kuwait Amir's Gulf Tour Opens New Chapter In Joint Action, Integration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Hanan Saeedi

KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- The state visits, paid by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council following his inauguration, laid the groundwork for a new era featuring a new national list of priorities and aspirations.

The tour reflected resolve to protect the rights and sovereignty of Kuwait, strengthen partnership and integration with sisterly GCC countries, and open new horizons of cooperation in such areas as economy, security and defense.

Building on the efforts to materialize the slogan of "Our Gulf is One" and the wise vision of His Highness the Amir for regional integration, the tour added a new dimension to Kuwait diplomacy in the political, economic and humanitarian fields.

His Highness the Amir started his fist overseas trip with a visit to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and then proceeded to the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

During the trip, His Highness the Amir was given red carpet receptions by leaders of GCC states with air parades, 21-gun salutes, and camel and horse shows as expression of high esteem for him and for the State of Kuwait.

His Highness the Amir reaffirmed commitment to Kuwait's long-standing foreign policy based on close relations with the sisterly GCC states and regional cooperation in the face of external challenges.

The trip materialized the content of the speech by His Highness the Amir at the oath-taking at the National Assembly (parliament) on December 20, 2023, regarding continuing the trailblazing course of Kuwait in working with sisterly and friendly countries on regional and international issues of common concern.

On their part, the foreign ministers of the GCC member states spoke highly of the outcomes of His Highness the Amir's trip, during their meeting in Riyadh on March 3.

The visits reflected the strength of the deep-rooted bonds among the leaders and peoples of the GCC states, according to the final communique of the ministerial meeting.

The ministers expressed confidence that His Highness the Amir, thanks to his wise leadership, would enhance Kuwait's effective role in promoting the GCC march towards realization of the noble objectives.

GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, in a statement to KUNA, said His Highness the Amir's Gulf tour reflected Kuwait's firm and active role in boosting the GCC action and promoting cooperation.

The tour, he said, would contribute to the achievement of GCC objectives for the sake of prosperity and stability of the member states and their people.

On a similar note, Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Salem Al-Zamanan said the trips of His Highness the Amir reflected the depth of amity between Kuwait and the other GCC states.

"The trip highlighted the shared historical, language and religious values among the GCC states, which formed the exemplary relations among them," Ambassador Al-Zamanan said in a statement to KUNA.

The Kuwaiti diplomat thanked the GCC leaders and peoples for the warm reception offered to His Highness the Amir during the stops of his tour starting with Saudi Arabia and ending with the UAE yesterday, Tuesday, March 5.

"The outcomes of the visits will take to a new height the sisterly relations among the GCC states and open new horizons for cooperation in the political, economic and cultural areas," he pointed out.

The joint statements issued at the end of the each visit underscored the significance of strategic partnership between Kuwait and the sisterly GCC states, Al-Zamanan added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Kuwait Journalists Association Adnan Al-Rashed said His Highness the Amir's tour of the GCC states proved the mettle of the GCC leaders to pursue joint action, "which reflects positively on the citizens of our countries.

"The tour constitutes a new start for Kuwait's policy of opening up to regional and international spheres and preparation for the coming GCC leaders' summit," he said in a statement to KUNA.

The tour gave momentum to coordination of the GCC stances towards regional and international issues.

The joint statements issued at the end of the each visit underpinned the GCC economic integration, defense cooperation and strategic partnership, Al-Rashed pointed out.

Regarding Al-Durra oilfield, the GCC leaders reaffirmed that it is entirely located in Kuwait's territorial waters and that the natural resources in the adjacent submerged divided area between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia belong solely to both countries.

They rejected categorically any claims by a third party of having any right to the divided zone, clearly delineated between the Kingdom and Kuwait.

On regional issues, the GCC leaders stressed the importance of Iraq's respect for the sovereignty and territorial unity of Kuwait pursuant to the relevant bilateral agreements, the international conventions and UN Security Council resolutions.

The UNSC Resolution 833/1993 clearly delineated the land and maritime boundaries between Kuwait and Iraq, the GCC leaders noted, reiterating the call for completing the demarcation of the maritime boundaries beyond mark 162.

The GCC leaders renewed the call for Iraq to implement the agreement regulating the shipping through Khor Abdullah waterway which was signed with Kuwait in 2012, came into force on December 5, 2013, and lodged to the UN in December 2013 after the legislatures of both countries endorsed it.

The Iraqi side unilaterally quit a protocol on security cooperation of 2008 and the arrangements for safety of navigation through Khor Abdullah waterway of December 2014 though both documents have clearly-cut provisions for negotiated amendment or cancellation.

As for the latest developments in Palestine, the GCC leaders expressed profound concern over the exacerbating humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip.

They urged the international community, notably the UN Security Council, to shoulder responsibility for halting the hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territories and providing protection to civilians as per the provisions of the international humanitarian law.

They called for applying pressures on Israel, the occupying power, to stop the offensive on Gaza and back down on plans for forced displacement of the residents of Gaza Strip, which constitute stark violation of the international laws.

Regarding Yemen, the GCC leaders renewed the call for a negotiated settlement to the political crisis there based on the three points of reference: the GCC initiative and its executive mechanisms; the outcomes of the inter-Yemeni national dialogue; and the UNSC resolutions, including the resolution 2216.

They highlighted the importance of protecting the safety of shipping and free navigation through the Red Sea pursuant to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) of 1982. (end)

