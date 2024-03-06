Kuwait Al-Najat Charity Offers Aid To 670 Syrian Refuge Families In Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Najat Charity announced on Wednesday that it had provided aid to 670 Syrian families at Jordanian refugee camps as part of its humanitarian winter campaign.

Al-Najat Chairman Faisal Al-Zamel told KUNA that the campaign aimed to assist Syrian refugee families as it has done in previous campaigns to deliver necessary aid to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan, especially amid the current cold winter conditions.

He stressed the importance of this aid in the present situation by providing those families with blankets, clothes, medical supplies and food.

Al-Zamel stressed that Al-Najat Charity carries out its charity campaigns in cooperation with official charities aid societies. (end)

amn









MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107941744