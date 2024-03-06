Kuwait Amir Inaugurates Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem University

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended and patronized the inauguration ceremony of Abdullah Al-Salem University (AASU) at late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's Theater in Shuwaikh on Wednesday.

His Highness the Amir was received upon arrival by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Adel Al-Adwani, Chairperson of the board of the Constituent Council of ASSU Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud and board members.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation Dr. Ade, Bouresli and senior state officials.

Al-Adwani, in a speech, said the ministries' strategy aimed at honoring the vision of His Highness the Amir for quality education, which honor the demand of job market through investing in "sons of daughters of the nation who are Kuwait's sustainable wealth."

Al-Adwani said His Highness the Amir has always underlined importance of investment in human resources, reforming education and training youth for a competitive market.

The political leadership's continuous support contributed to the establishment of Kuwait University (KU), the nation's first university, during the reign of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, he said.

KU marked the beginning of higher education in Kuwait, he added, becoming a beacon of science and knowledge. Then there was a need to establish a new government university, Abdullah Al-Salem University, he said, offering new majors to contribute alongside KU to the development of science, knowledge, progress and advancement, and to produce generations helping in the process of development.

Addressing the students, Al-Adwani said they would be responsible for building the nation. "You are the pillar and main driver of development, I urge you to exert efforts in your educational life, to contribute to boosting process of the state's progress and sustainable development, participate in the building of knowledge economy, which would be your gate for a bright world."

Dr. Al-Humoud said ASSU was receiving the first batch of students for 2023-24.

Al-Humoud expressed gratitude for His Highness the Amir for paying close attention to process of establishment of the university, addressing challenges and giving the Council enough time to assess and follow-up.

"We hope this university be amongst distinguished universities offering high-quality academic level to match scientific and technical level of renowned universities, regionally and internationally," she added.

She recalled late Amirs Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who began this journey when a decree was published in 2019 to establish government universities, and another decree to create the constituent assembly in 2021.

"This shows how our wise leadership has always supported education, science and knowledge," she said.

Al-Humoud said the ASSU was named after Kuwait's 11th ruler, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah who set the foundation for modern education.

Al-Humoud, who thanked all those who contributed to establishment of ASSU, said members of the constituent council collaborated with Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, economic institutions and international universities to have first-hand account of the most important majors to be offered by ASSU.

She said the ASSU has three Colleges: Business and Entrepreneurship, Computing and Systems, and Engineering and Energy, in addition to integration studies.

Al-Humoud said these specialties would match the fourth industrial revolution which revovled around data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, energy resources, innovation and business administration.

She said the relevant committees were studying requirements to establish the College of Health and Medicine, and launch post-graduate program and scientific center.

A documentary clip was displayed about the identity of ASSU, and then His Highness the Amir unveiled the curtain to mark the official opening of ASSU. (end)

bs













MENAFN06032024000071011013ID1107941743