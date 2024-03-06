Passerby Injured In Accidental Fire Discharge From Weapon Of Security Guard In Jammu

Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that in an accidental discharge of fire from the weapon of one Surjeet Singh, manning Jagdambey Jewelers in Gandhi Nagar, a passerby was hit in his arm.

“The passerby has been hospitalized, where his overall condition is stable,” the official said.

A police official has in the meantime also confirmed about the incident, saying further that cognizance in the matter has been taken for due investigations.

