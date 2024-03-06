UV Infection Control Devices Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) UV infection control devices (ICDs) use UV light to sterilize, cleanse, and disinfect various products in operating rooms. UV infection control devices are used in hospitals and other healthcare facilities to kill bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens that cause infection. This action is being taken to prevent the spread of diseases. These devices are used in hospitals and clinics to eliminate infectious diseases such as Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. UV water treatment is widely acknowledged as a more secure and cost-effective solution for industrial applications.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI) Drives the Global Market

Infections acquired in a healthcare setting, such as a hospital, emergency room, outpatient clinic, long-term care facility, physician's office, or community health center, are called "healthcare-associated infections." The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that approximately one million HAIs occur annually within the nation's healthcare system. Therefore, it is essential to decontaminate patient rooms by cleaning and disinfecting them with various disinfectant methods, including chlorination, chlorine dioxide, chloramines, ozone, and UV radiation. However, UV light is the primary method for comprehensive infection prevention and management. With the aid of UV infection control apparatus, the transmission of pathogens in healthcare settings is reduced and prevented.

High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA would have greater growth prospects over the forecast period. Among these developing nations, it has been noted that Brazil, Japan, India, and China have advanced disinfection techniques, become more aware of their healthcare requirements, and made efforts to strengthen their healthcare infrastructure. It is well-known that overpopulated countries such as China and India have substantial elderly populations. It has also been observed that hospital-acquired diseases contribute to the rise in mortality in India. In addition, it is anticipated that the stronger economies of these nations will positively affect the growth of this industry. Governments in these regions have increased expenditure on healthcare, which offers market participants a tremendous opportunity to conduct R&D on technologically innovative UV infection control equipment.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global UV infection control devices market

shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.61% over the forecast period. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believes that 1.7 million infections in the United States occur yearly due to HAIs. As a result, the demand for UV infection control equipment has increased dramatically due to the sharp increase in HAI incidence. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, hepatitis, and others that require surgical treatment and necessitate long hospital stays, are some of the additional factors driving market expansion. This is because the length of hospital stay and risk of HAI acquisition are directly correlated. In addition, factors like the increase in R&D for introducing new medications for numerous infectious diseases are another driver that boosts market growth. The market for UV infection control devices in the area is also growing due to the majority of major players' presence there. The presence of major players makes it simple for people to access these gadgets in the area, further accelerating the market's expansion.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The countries in Asia-Pacific are densely populated. Because of this, the area has the potential to provide a sizable patient pool, which is anticipated to promote the expansion of the Asia-Pacific UV infection control devices market. In addition, the UV infection control devices market offers significant potential for leading players, and Asia-Pacific experiences the quickest growth over the projection period. Due to rising disposable incomes, better health standards, and technological breakthroughs that have allowed for the creation of new UV infection control systems, the industry is expanding significantly. A significant factor driving the market expansion for UV infection control devices is the increased incidence of hospital-acquired infections.

Key Highlights



The global UV infection control devices market

size was valued at USD

5.03 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product type, the global UV Infection control devices market is bifurcated into mobile, stationery, and others. The mobile segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.31% over the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global UV Infection control devices market is divided into hospitals, clients, and others. The hospital segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global UV infection control devices market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.61% over the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global UV infection control devices market are Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (UK), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (US).

Market News



In April 2022, Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, closed the purchase of Mar Cor Purification and Cantel Medical, subsidiaries of STERIS Plc, renal business today. North America's top medical water, commercial, and industrial solutions provider is Mar Cor. Mar Cor has extensive experience designing, installing, and maintaining high-purity water treatment systems. Evoqua will be able to supply proven healthcare water solutions in North America with this acquisition.

In January 2022, Xylem and Isle Utilities, a water consultant, developed the "Trial Reservoir" to scale and fund breakthrough water technology. It funds pilot initiatives for water technology developers that reduce water system carbon emissions. With Xylem sponsors an innovative new finance model for water utilities to install potential new technologies through this relationship.



Global UV Infection Control Devices Market: Segmentation

By Type



Mobile

Stationary

Others



By End-User



Hospitals

Clinics

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



