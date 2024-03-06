Traditional Processing Method And Presence Of Probiotics Are Bolstering The Kombucha Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Kombucha tea is usually consumed for its tangy taste and various health benefits like gut health, detoxification, boosting immunity, and more. Kombucha contains a probiotic that promotes intestinal tract health and enhances immune function. Besides the health benefits associated with consuming fermented foods and beverages, Millennials, in particular, are known to favor traditional processing methods, and fermentation is probably as traditional as it gets. Demand for kombucha may be driven by an increase in production and innovation in segments such as health drinks and energy drinks. Recently, kombucha has been used in the manufacturing of supplements such as capsules.

Impact of COVID-19

The fermented food industry is expected to grow to 700 billion dollars by 2023. As the coronavirus continues to spread, kombucha companies around the world are reporting a significant impact on their businesses and consumer behavior. While some have temporarily shut their doors, others are trying new survival strategies. Even lockdown made many borders to be closed, which impacted the distribution channel and online delivery.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Kombucha Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key highlights



The Kombucha market is expected to grow by USD XXXX million during 2020–2029, progressing at

CAGR of over XX%.

The trend for natural, clean-label, and organic beverages is driving the market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kombucha market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Introduction of new flavors

Challenges faced by the Kombucha market due to different fermentation rates.



Kombucha Market: Segmentation



By Type



Original

Flavored



Citrus

Herbs and Spices

Others











By Distribution Channel



Store-Based Retail



Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Store

Forecourt Retailers





Online Retail





By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

The Middle East

Africa

Latin America





Key players



PepsiCo

The Hain Celestial Group

Reed's Inc.

Brew Dr Kombucha

Live Soda Kombucha

The Humm Kombucha

Shen Zen Tea

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Red Bull GmbH

GT's Living Foods

Townshend's Group

Kosmic Kombucha









" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN06032024004597010339ID1107941732