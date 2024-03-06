Traditional Processing Method And Presence Of Probiotics Are Bolstering The Kombucha Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Kombucha tea is usually consumed for its tangy taste and various health benefits like gut health, detoxification, boosting immunity, and more. Kombucha contains a probiotic that promotes intestinal tract health and enhances immune function. Besides the health benefits associated with consuming fermented foods and beverages, Millennials, in particular, are known to favor traditional processing methods, and fermentation is probably as traditional as it gets. Demand for kombucha may be driven by an increase in production and innovation in segments such as health drinks and energy drinks. Recently, kombucha has been used in the manufacturing of supplements such as capsules.
Impact of COVID-19
The fermented food industry is expected to grow to 700 billion dollars by 2023. As the coronavirus continues to spread, kombucha companies around the world are reporting a significant impact on their businesses and consumer behavior. While some have temporarily shut their doors, others are trying new survival strategies. Even lockdown made many borders to be closed, which impacted the distribution channel and online delivery.
Kombucha Market: Segmentation
By Type
Original
Flavored
Citrus
Herbs and Spices
Others
By Distribution Channel
Store-Based Retail
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Specialty Store
Forecourt Retailers
Online Retail
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America
The Middle East
Africa
Latin America
Key players
PepsiCo
The Hain Celestial Group
Reed's Inc.
Brew Dr Kombucha
Live Soda Kombucha
The Humm Kombucha
Shen Zen Tea
Kombucha Wonder Drink
Red Bull GmbH
GT's Living Foods
Townshend's Group
Kosmic Kombucha
