LS Polls: MP CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off 29 'Rathas'

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 6 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off BJP's 'prachar rathas' at party headquarters on Wednesday.

Mini-trucks with BJP's slogans such as -- "Fir ek baar Modi sarkar", "Modi ki guarantee" and some more.

As many as 29 raths fitted with LED screens will be moving in each Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh to highlight the achievements of BJP-led Central government.

The raths were flagged-off amid the 'Jai Shri Ram' and "abki bar 400 paar" slogans.

Ashish Agrawal, MP BJP media cell head, said that 29 rathas (one for each 29 Lok Sabha constituency) have been flagged off.

"These rathas will be going to villages to tell the people how India has transformed in the last 10 years, and to make the people realise why PM Modi's third tenure is important for making India a developed country," he added.