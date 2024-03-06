Hybrid crossovers AITO M5 and M7 are available by subscription at AVTODOM Group

(MENAFN- Abtodom) High-tech premium hybrid crossovers AITO M5 and AITO M7 have become available in the AVTODOM Subscription. You can get a car now. You need to register on the project website to do this.



The AVTODOM Subscription was created in 2020. It offers subscription services for cars, including premium ones. The client can get the car he likes for a year for a fixed monthly payment with the option to buy it back at the end of the subscription period at the residual value.



AVTODOM Subscription is available for Russian citizens over 25 years of age with a driving experience of three years or more. You must register on the service website; upload three photos - yours, your passport and your driver's license to receive a car. The client can choose the car he likes from those presented on the website and pay by card for the first month of use after data approval. It will be able to receive the car at the AVTODOM Group dealership in 5-7 working days. In addition, you can check with the service specialists to see if you can get the car, you are interested that is not listed on the website.



Hybrid crossovers of the premium segment AITO M5 and M7 are presented in the AVTODOM Subscription. These combine the advantages of an electric car and a conventional car with an internal combustion engine. The control automation level is close to L3. The car will continue its journey on its own, without putting road users at risk if the owner needs to be distracted. Both models can independently handle long highway trips without driver intervention and search for parking spaces. This is possible thanks to the intelligent HUAWEI ADS 2.0 system. It includes a laser locator, several dozen cameras and radars. All-wheel drive crossovers M5 and M7 are equipped with one and a half liter engines producing 428 l/s and 449 l/s. The cars have a record power reserve due to the use of two engines - electric and internal combustion. The M5 can travel 1,200 km, the M7 – 1,300 km on one fill-up.



Minimalism and brevity distinguish the exterior of the M5. The interior trim includes wooden elements. The seats are equipped with twelve-position adjustment, massage, ventilation and heating. The six-seater M7 impresses with a cabin size designed for comfortable travel with the whole family. Adaptive suspension and dual shock absorbers with frequency-selective damping ensure a smooth ride on any road surface.



A user of the AVTODOM Subscription service receives a car that is already registered with the traffic police. All expenses are included in the subscription price: compulsory motor vehicle insurance and comprehensive insurance policies without restrictions and deductibles, full service, a second set of tires, seasonal tire fitting and storage, roadside assistance package. This system of using a car has a number of advantages over leasing and credit or a fully paid purchase. The subscription does not require an initial investment and does not impose significant restrictions on the vehicle used. AVTODOM Subscription offers a significant expansion of possibilities compared to a loan, car sharing or purchasing directly with your own funds. This is suitable for clients whose first priority is to use an always fresh and up-to-date car, rather than owning the same car for three or more years.



“AITO M5 and M7 take owner-vehicle interaction to a new level. Our clients receive a completely new high-tech car for personal use thanks to the AVTODOM Subscription service. The procedure for registering a service through a special application takes a few minutes. The increased demand for subscription services is noted among progressive motorists, primarily in large cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg. We are developing our service, improving the quality of customer service and expanding the portfolio of brands available for subscription”, - Igor Trofimov, COO of AVTODOM Subscription, commented.





