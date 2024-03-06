Rising of passive investing impacts financial markets

(MENAFN) John Bogle, the late founder of Vanguard Investments, famously quipped, “Don't look for the needle in the haystack. You should instead buy the whole pile.” This humorous insight has since evolved into conventional wisdom, especially evident in the dominance of passive investment strategies over active management in the United States. As of last year, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) employing a passive approach, mirroring market indices, surpassed active funds in assets under management, reflecting a shift in investor preferences.



Despite claims of expertise in stock and bond selection, active fund managers consistently struggle to outperform the market. Over time, it has become evident that the market index consistently delivers superior returns, affirming the wisdom of Bogle's advice. Why gamble on individual stocks like Google or Amazon when investing across the board proves to be safer and more profitable in the long run?



This reality has prompted many active fund managers to reassess their strategies. With the proliferation of low-cost mutual funds and ETFs offering diversified exposure to various assets and regions, transitioning to passive index funds has become increasingly accessible. Investment platforms and apps have streamlined this process, empowering families to enhance their savings with ease.



The pursuit of high-performing individual stocks is not only costly and research-intensive but also entails a higher-fee business model. As a result, active managers are witnessing dwindling flows, coupled with sustained underperformance, driving investors towards passive strategies. According to Morningstar, passive funds now constitute 40 percent of the USD45 trillion in total assets under management globally, a significant rise from 14 percent in 2008. Many firms are responding by reducing costs and restructuring operations. Aberdeen, headquartered in Edinburgh, recently announced plans to cut 500 jobs amid substantial outflows, as reflected in its annual results.



While the growth of passive investing has democratized access to diversified portfolios at lower costs, concerns linger among industry insiders and economists. The continued influx of funds into “buy and hold” passive strategies raises apprehensions about its impact on financial markets. Some argue that the diminishing presence of active investors, who traditionally engage in valuing and divesting overvalued or undervalued companies, could lead to a misallocation of investor capital.

