Unlock Big Rewards With CBD: Earn 6.8% P.A. Interest And Stand A Chance To Win Dh1 Million Plus Other Exciting Prizes

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Look no further than Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), where you can earn an impressive 6.8 per cent p.a. for three months on new funds deposited into your current or savings account. Plus, there's an exciting opportunity to win a grand cash prize of Dh1,000,000 plus other exciting prizes.

Opening an account: Quick and effortless

Don't have a CBD Account yet? No worries! You can open one in just minutes using the CBD App and your Emirates ID. With two free transfers every month and access to more than 500 offers on dining, entertainment, travel, and more, it's an opportunity you don't want to miss.

To join this exclusive promotion, simply send an SMS from your registered mobile number with the keyword 'WIN' to 4266. It's that easy.

Before diving in, it's essential to familiarise yourself with the promotion's terms and conditions. This ensures you know exactly what to expect and how to maximise your savings potential.

The promotion is open to individual customers and SMEs who deposit new funds into their CBD accounts. To qualify, individuals must deposit and maintain an average minimum balance of Dh50,000, while SMEs need to deposit and maintain an average minimum balance of Dh150,000. All deposits must be retained until July 31 when the interest will be calculated on the average balance of new funds from March 1 - May 31 and disbursed within 15 business days post the campaign completion period.

Every average balance of Dh50,000 (for individual customers) or Dh150,000 (for SMEs) secures one entry into the Dh1,000,000 cash prize draw. The more you deposit into your account, the higher your chance is of winning the Grand cash prize.

You will also have the chance to win 15 shopping vouchers each to the value of Dh 2,000. Winners will be announced throughout the promotion.

Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at CBD , commented on this exceptional promotion, saying "CBD has always endeavoured to provide the best savings solutions for our customers' evolving aspirations. Hence, it gives me great pleasure to announce our latest and one-of-a-kind savings promotion, which will not only offer exceptional earnings to our customers, but also provide them with an opportunity to win a mega cash prize and realise their dreams."

Mark your calendar

The promotion runs from March 1 to May 31, with the earning period starting from the day you deposit your new funds. Make sure to retain the required balance until July 31 to remain eligible for the interest rate earnings and cash prize draw. The draw will be conducted on or before August 15, under the supervision of the Dubai Economy & Tourism Authority. Similarly, the interest payment will be disbursed within 15 business days post the campaign completion period.

Register now and mark your calendar for the upcoming draw. Click here to apply or visit cbd/save to learn more about the promotion details and terms and conditions.