Alshaya Group intends workforce cuts amid fallout from Gaza genocide boycott

(MENAFN) Alshaya Group, a prominent retail conglomerate in the Gulf region and the franchise owner of Starbucks in the Middle East, is reportedly initiating significant layoffs affecting over two thousand employees. The decision comes in response to the economic fallout stemming from consumer boycotts linked to the Gaza war. Sources speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter disclosed that the layoff process commenced on Sunday with the objective of reducing approximately four percent of Alshaya's total workforce.



With around 50,000 employees, Alshaya Group's workforce is primarily concentrated within its Starbucks branches across the Middle East and North Africa. The impact of boycott campaigns on the company's operations has reportedly led to challenging working conditions, prompting the need for cost-cutting measures, including layoffs.



The Gaza war, which commenced on October 7, 2023, has triggered widespread popular boycott campaigns targeting major international brands like McDonald's and Starbucks. These campaigns have gained traction particularly in the Middle East, where consumers have voiced their discontent through social media platforms, urging others to boycott products associated with companies perceived to support the conflict in Gaza. Such calls for boycotts have spurred increased scrutiny of multinational corporations' affiliations and have fueled demand for alternative local products among consumers.



As Alshaya Group grapples with the economic repercussions of the Gaza war boycott, the decision to downsize its workforce underscores the broader impact of geopolitical conflicts on businesses operating in the region. The layoffs serve as a testament to the complex interplay between international politics, consumer activism, and corporate operations, highlighting the challenges faced by companies navigating volatile socio-economic landscapes in the aftermath of conflict-related controversies.

