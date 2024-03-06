Arson incident forces Berlin's Tesla factory to suspend production

(MENAFN) Tesla, the American electric car manufacturing group, was compelled to suspend production at its factory near Berlin on Tuesday following an arson attack claimed by an extremist left-wing group. A spokesperson for Tesla confirmed that the production halt was triggered by a deliberate fire that caused a disruption to the power supply from the public network. Consequently, employees were sent home as a safety precaution, with uncertainty looming over when production could resume.



The incident was reportedly claimed by a small left-wing extremist German group known as the Vulkan Group, which asserted responsibility for "sabotaging" the electrical infrastructure in a message posted on the Indymedia website. The group's statement expressed their intention to cause the longest possible power outage at Tesla's sprawling factory. The attack targeted the facility, which commenced operations in 2022 and currently employs approximately 11,500 workers. This factory serves as Tesla's sole production facility in Europe and is responsible for manufacturing the Model Y, a popular electric car model dominating sales in the region.



The disruption caused by the arson attack underscores the vulnerability of industrial facilities to targeted acts of sabotage and the potential repercussions on production operations. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security measures in place to protect critical infrastructure and the implications for Tesla's production schedule and workforce. As investigations into the attack unfold, stakeholders are closely monitoring developments to ascertain the extent of the damage and assess the impact on Tesla's operations in Europe.

MENAFN06032024000045015682ID1107941664