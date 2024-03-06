Inflation rate in Tunisia falls for sixth month in row amid financial difficulties

(MENAFN) Official data released on Tuesday revealed that Tunisia's inflation rate has continued its downward trend for the sixth consecutive month. In February, the inflation rate slowed to 7.5 percent, marking a slight decrease from 7.8 percent recorded in January. The Central Bank of Tunisia has forecasted that the average inflation rate for the current year will further decline to approximately 7.3 percent, compared to 9.3 percent in the previous year.



The rise in food prices significantly contributed to the increase in average inflation, with the Governmental Statistics Institute reporting a surge from 8.3 percent in 2022 to 9.3 percent in 2023. However, despite these challenges, Tunisia's economy has faced multifaceted difficulties exacerbated by various external and internal factors. The country has grappled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine, and the adverse effects of drought on the agricultural sector, all of which have impeded economic growth rates.



Last June, Tunisia's credit rating was downgraded by Fitch agency to the high-risk rating of "CCC-" due to the country's ongoing financial distress and the uncertainty surrounding its agreement with the International Monetary Fund. This downgrade underscores the significant economic challenges facing Tunisia and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address structural weaknesses and foster sustainable growth. Despite the recent moderation in inflation, the country continues to navigate a complex economic landscape, highlighting the importance of robust policy interventions and international support to bolster its resilience and stability in the face of ongoing challenges.

