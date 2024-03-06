(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) The PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty launch 11th edition with exciting new honours for ESG A Prelude to the Grandest Celebration of Excellence in Malaysian Real Estate



KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty today unveiled new dates and details for the programme's 2024 edition during an exclusive gathering attended by business leaders.

Malaysia's finest development companies and real estate projects are set be honoured at the celebration of the 11th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty on Friday, 25 October 2024. Around 400 executives and senior professionals are expected to be in attendance at the highly anticipated awards presentation and gala dinner in Kuala Lumpur.



Entries are now accepted via until 31 May 2024. With a professionally run and supervised judging system, an independent panel of experts will provide their fair, credible perspectives on entrants during the Live Judging Days, set for July 2024.

Consumers in Malaysia will also get the opportunity to voice their preferences through the People's Choice Awards. For a limited period in July, property seekers will be able to vote for their favourite developers to win the Awards, showcasing the pulse of the Malaysian consumers.



(left to right: Jules Kay, Angela Ong - Head of Sales & Marketing from Malton Berhad, Datuk Zaini Yusoff - Chief Operating Officer from SP Setia Berhad, Kenny Wong (Chief Marketing Officer) from UEM Sunrise, Sheldon Fernandez)

(left to right: Tong Chee Leng (PropertyGuru), Grace Tan (PropertyGuru), Ashraf Othman- Group Director from JL Projects Sdn Bhd)

Entries are now accepted via propertyguru until 31 May 2024

Key dates for the 2024 edition:

31 May 2024 – Entries close

1-14 July 2024 – People's Choice Awards voting period

15-17 July 2024 – Live Judging Days

25 October 2024 – Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

13 December 2024 – Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand

Championing ESG

This year's Awards hold special significance as they introduce five new categories recognising achievements in ESG: Low Carbon Champion, Energy Efficient Champion, Sustainable Design Champion, Sustainable Construction Champion, and Social Impact Champion.

Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said:“We are delighted to distinguish the finest real estate in Malaysia across a broad spectrum of categories this year. Supported by the leading property portals in Malaysia, com and com, the Awards have expanded in 2024 to include new categories, honouring the property developers that are championing environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) throughout the country. These accolades acknowledge the sustainability endeavours and positive impact of premier developers, in line with Malaysia's push towards attaining the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Our Awards not only set the Gold Standard of real estate but also elevate the industry's commitment to environmental, social, and corporate responsibility, leading to a better future for stakeholders in the property sector.”

The inclusion of the new categories coincides with GreenRE and Malaysia Green Building Council's (MGBC) appointment as the Official ESG Knowledge Partners of the 2024 Awards. As Malaysia's leading green building certification bodies, GreenRE and MGBC are instrumental in the development of the judging framework and criteria for the Awards' ESG categories.

A staunch advocate for a sustainable built environment, GreenRE's Executive Director Ir. Ashwin Thurairajah joins the 18-member, professional judging panel of the Awards for the first time this year, along with returning judge, MGBC President Ar. Dr. Serina Hijjas.

Datuk Ar. Ezumi Harzani Ismail, chairperson of the independent panel of judges of the Awards and president of the Malaysian Institute of Architects: 2020-2022, said:“It is important for developers to set a high standard in real estate to push the boundaries of conventional design and introduce innovations that set them apart. Participating in the Awards motivates architects and developers to explore novel materials, cutting-edge technologies, and new construction methods that inspire new architecture with a fresh perspective on the possibilities of the built environment. A great development shapes and influences the world we live in, leaving a lasting legacy for years to come, and brings the developer ahead of others.”

HLB, the global network of independent professional accounting firms and business advisers, is entrusted with overseeing the entire judging process and ensuring that it is conducted with integrity and transparency.

Representation for Malaysia

Top winners of the Awards in Malaysia will qualify to compete for regional accolades at the 19th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand on 13 December. Malaysia's best developers, developments, and designs will contend for the Best in Asia honours with their counterparts from Australia, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Greater Niseko (Japan), India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.



Malaysia was represented with four regional wins at the Grand Final in 2023, led by Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Selangor (PKNS), winner of the Best Affordable Homes Developer (Asia) award. Projects by Eastern & Oriental Berhad, Eupe Corporation Berhad, and Sime Darby Property also garnered Best in Asia titles.

As the property market gradually rebounds and environmental awareness spreads among prospective buyers and investors, developments that meet the standards of energy efficiency, functionality, and sustainability are set to spearhead the future Malaysian market.

Informed decisions, economic optimism

According to the PropertyGuru Malaysia Consumer Sentiment Study H1 2024, 77% of property seekers believe that climate change is influencing their purchase decisions while 30% are willing to pay more for a green home.

Despite uncertain expectations for the property market this year, service sectors are expected to continue spearheading economic expansion, according to PropertyGuru's Malaysia Property Market Outlook 2024. Areas with a robust presence of service sectors are likely to remain appealing to home seekers while infrastructural developments, such as those in Johor and Penang, are expected to drive demand.

The PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with com are the most respected and most sought-after real estate industry awards programme in the country. The event is part of the regional PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series, which marks its 19th year in 2024. The Awards series covers key markets across the region, spanning Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, with exclusive gala dinners and awards ceremonies that represent the most anticipated property events of the year.



Organised by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company, the 11th PropertyGuru Asia Awards Malaysia in partnership with iProperty are supported by official portal partners com and com; official ESG knowledge partners GreenRE and Malaysia Green Building Council; official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partners Kopi & Property, Marketing In Asia, Niaga Times, Penang Property Talk, The Malaysia Voice, and Top 10 Malaysia; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email ... or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards .

ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:

PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair, and transparent.

Since launching in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards have been presented to outstanding developers, developments, and designs in the region's most dynamic property markets. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during PropertyGuru Week in December 2024.

For more information, please visit AsiaPropertyAwards



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP:

PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 37 million property seekers to connect with almost 59,000 agents monthly3 to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 2.9 million real estate listings4, in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.



com was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then, PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio including leading property marketplaces and award-winning mobile apps across its core markets; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; home services platform, Sendhelper; a host of proprietary enterprise solutions under PropertyGuru For Business including DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.

For more information, please visit: PropertyGuruGroup ;

PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn .

Footnotes & Citation:

(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between April 2023 and September 2023.

(3) Based on data between July 2023 and September 2023.

(4) Based on data between April 2023 and September 2023.

Group: Key Statistics as of November 2023

* Property seekers: 37 million

* No. of agents: 59,000

* Real estate listings: 2.9 million

Strong Category Leadership Drives Long-Term Growth Opportunities

As of September 30, 2023, PropertyGuru continued its Engagement Market Share*

* Singapore: 83% – 6.2x the closest peer

* Malaysia: 92% – 12 the closest peer

* Vietnam: 80% – 4.0x the closest peer

* Thailand: 51% – 1.7x the closest peer

*Based on SimilarWeb data between April 2023 and September 2023.

PROPERTYGURU CONTACTS:

General Enquiries:

Richard Allan Aquino, Head of Brand & Marketing Services

M: +66 92 954 4154

E: ...



Sales & Nominations:

June Fong, Events Director & Head of Awards (Malaysia)

M: +6019-319 0127

E: ...



Media & Partnerships:

Nate Dacua, Media Relations & Marketing Services Manager

M: +66 92 701 2519

E: ...