Britain's February record car sales spark calls for EV tax reform

The latest data from the Association of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (AMMT) in Britain has revealed a significant milestone in the country's automotive sector, with February marking the highest sales recorded for the month in the past two decades. The AMMT reported a notable annual increase of 10% in new car sales last month, underscoring the resilience of the British car market amidst evolving consumer preferences and economic conditions. However, amid this positive trend, the association has reiterated its call for reforms in tax treatment to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of the British Treasury's forthcoming budget announcement.



Specifically, the AMMT has urged Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt to consider measures such as halving the value-added tax (VAT) on new electric cars and enhancing infrastructure support through the provision of public charging stations. The goal is to create a more conducive environment for the growth of the electric vehicle market in the UK. According to reports from the British news agency PA Media, electric cars accounted for a notable 17% share of total car sales in Britain last month, reflecting an increasing consumer interest in sustainable transportation options.



Ian Palmer, the commercial director of the online car trading platform Auto Trader, acknowledged the encouraging growth in electric car sales but highlighted the predominant role of wholesale or fleet sales in driving this expansion. Palmer emphasized that despite the advantages offered by electric vehicles, such as lower running costs, high initial prices remain a significant deterrent for individual buyers. To address this challenge and meet the ambitious target of achieving 22% electric car sales in Britain, some car manufacturers have resorted to offering attractive incentives and discounts to stimulate demand.



By the end of February, Auto Trader noted a notable uptick in inquiries related to electric cars, with one in every five inquiries concerning new cars directed towards EV models. This surge in interest can be attributed to the availability of models offering substantial discounts, making electric vehicles more accessible to a wider range of consumers. As the automotive industry continues to navigate towards a greener future, initiatives aimed at incentivizing the adoption of electric vehicles are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the British car market.

