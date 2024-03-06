Alleged North Korean-backed cyberattack targets South Korean semiconductor firms

(MENAFN) According to South Korea's intelligence agency, cyber hackers, purportedly backed by neighboring North Korea, breached the security of two prominent South Korean semiconductor equipment firms last year. The motive behind the cyber intrusion appears to be the theft of valuable intellectual property, particularly Intel's system, which is integral to South Korea's domestic chip-making program. Bloomberg News reported that the intelligence agency issued a warning to companies, urging them to enhance their cybersecurity measures following the discovery of these cyberattacks in December and February. During these incidents, hackers reportedly pilfered crucial software used in semiconductor manufacturing processes.



The National Intelligence Agency disclosed in a statement that the hackers employed sophisticated tactics, including a method known as "living off the land," which entails leveraging existing infrastructure and software to evade detection. This approach poses significant challenges for cybersecurity experts due to its complex nature.



While specific details regarding the identity of the hacking group and their objectives remain undisclosed, the agency hinted that the perpetrators primarily targeted servers connected to the internet. Furthermore, the agency suggested that North Korea's involvement in the cyberattacks could be attributed to its efforts to overcome challenges posed by international sanctions, particularly in acquiring semiconductor chips through conventional means.



Bloomberg's report underscores North Korea's notoriety for sponsoring large-scale cyberattacks across various sectors, including financial institutions, defense establishments, and cryptocurrency markets. The country has been implicated in numerous cyber incidents, ranging from stealing sensitive information to deploying ransomware attacks and engaging in digital currency piracy.



The revelation of North Korea's alleged involvement in the cyberattacks targeting South Korean semiconductor companies underscores the escalating cyber threats faced by industries worldwide. As cyber adversaries continue to evolve their tactics, organizations must remain vigilant and implement robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard their sensitive data and intellectual property against potential breaches.

