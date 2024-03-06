Gold hits record highs amid prospects of US interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) The price of gold surged to unprecedented levels, buoyed by its role as a safe haven asset amidst anticipated cuts in US interest rates. During trading sessions, the price of an ounce of gold soared to USD2,141.79, surpassing its previous peak of USD2,135.39 recorded at the onset of December. This surge was further fueled by weak spending in manufacturing and construction sectors within the United States, bolstering gold's appeal as a hedge against economic uncertainties.



In tandem with this surge, the London Bullion Market Association reported that the gold price index in London reached its highest level ever at USD2,098.05 per ounce, eclipsing the previous record set at USD2,078.40 on December 28.



Ricardo Evangelista, the chief analyst at Active Trades, expressed optimism about the continued upward trajectory of gold prices, anticipating that they may reach unprecedented levels soon. He attributed this outlook to the potential reduction in US interest rates, coupled with escalating global geopolitical tensions and concerns surrounding economic activity, all of which are likely to fuel heightened demand for gold.



The recent uptick in gold prices was further propelled by a USD50 increase observed over the previous week, driven by sluggish US manufacturing data and easing price pressures.



In contrast, other precious metals experienced mixed performance. Platinum witnessed a decline of 0.9 percent, settling at USD889.60 per ounce, while palladium saw a more substantial decrease of 1.2 percent, reaching USD948.30. Silver, however, managed to buck the trend, rising by 0.2 percent to USD23.94 per ounce amidst the overall market dynamics.

