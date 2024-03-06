Chinese EVs outperformUS counterparts, confront market challenges

(MENAFN) According to Umicore, a leading manufacturer of battery materials, American electric car manufacturers are encountering significant hurdles in selling their vehicles, particularly when juxtaposed with the flourishing Chinese market. Matthias Medrich, CEO of Umicore, pointed out that Chinese electric car sales are experiencing a robust uptick, outpacing their American counterparts due to superior performance and more competitive pricing of Chinese vehicles.



In an interview, Medrich emphasized the appeal of Chinese cars, stating that they simply outshine their American counterparts, which drives consumer preference and purchases. Umicore, known for producing cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries, boasts clients such as Volkswagen, BMW, and the Chinese company Envision AESC. Medrich further noted that American car companies are scaling back their plans to expand electric car production due to sluggish demand.



In China, electric cars accounted for over a third of the total 21.7 million new car sales in 2023, marking a significant increase from 28 percent in 2022. The surge in electric car sales, including hybrids, reached 7.7 million units in 2023, up from 5.7 million in 2022, according to data from the China Automobile Association.



Despite a notable uptick in electric car sales in the United States, including hybrids, the market remains relatively small compared to China. In 2023, US sales rose by 58 percent to 1.5 million units, constituting only 9.6 percent of the global total. This figure represents a notable increase from 931,700 cars in 2022, which accounted for 6.8 percent of the global market, as reported by consulting group CRU.



Chinese automaker BYD, supported by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, has overtaken Tesla as the world's largest electric car producer, underscoring the considerable success of Chinese electric car manufacturers. Conversely, weak demand in the United States has prompted Ford to halt production of its F-150 Lightning Electric truck and reduce output at its battery factory in Michigan. General Motors and Tesla have also adjusted their plans to expand electric car production in response to market conditions.



Cultural factors also play a role in the discrepancy between the success of the Chinese and American markets. The American market is deemed challenging, with consumer preferences skewed towards larger vehicles. Analysts in the automotive industry suggest that larger vehicles require more expensive batteries, making them less appealing to American consumers and thus more difficult to sell.

