Gaza Death Toll From Ongoing Israeli Aggression Surpasses 30,631

Gaza /PNN /

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 30,631, medical sources confirmed on Monday.

They said that at least 72,043

other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

“At least 97 people were killed and 123 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours,” they added .

“Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them,” the sources noted.