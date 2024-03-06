Sky 2 survives missile attack near Yemen amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) The MSC Container Shipping Group provided an update on Tuesday regarding its container ship, Sky 2, which was struck by a missile near Aden, Yemen, on Monday. The Swiss-based group confirmed that the vessel sustained damage, resulting in a small fire that was promptly extinguished, with no injuries reported among the crew. Despite the incident, the ship continues its voyage to Djibouti for further evaluation, with an expected arrival today.



This latest attack adds to a series of incidents since mid-November last year, where Houthi rebels have targeted numerous ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The ongoing conflict and insecurity in the region pose significant risks to maritime transportation and global trade routes, impacting various industries and supply chains.



Oleg Kobyakov, Director of the Liaison Office with Russia at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), underscored the detrimental effects of the blockade imposed by the Houthis on key waterways, such as the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea. In an interview with the Russian TASS news agency on Monday, Kobyakov highlighted the negative repercussions on global food trade, emphasizing that the blockade has led to increased shipping costs and decreased shipping traffic volume.



The disruption caused by the blockade not only poses challenges for maritime navigation but also threatens to escalate food insecurity and exacerbate price volatility in international markets. As stakeholders grapple with the implications of such geopolitical tensions on trade flows and supply chains, efforts to mitigate risks and safeguard the stability of global commerce remain imperative.

