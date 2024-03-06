EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Conference

Heidelberg Pharma to Present First Efficacy Data on HDP-101 and Data from Proprietary ADC Technology Platform at AACR Meeting 2024

Heidelberg Pharma to Present First Efficacy Data on HDP-101 and Data from Proprietary ADC Technology Platform at AACR Meeting 2024 Ladenburg, Germany, 6 March 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) will be presenting first efficacy data on its Phase I clinical trial with ATAC candidate HDP-101 as well as preclinical data on other drug candidates from its proprietary ADC technology platform at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held in San Diego, California on the 5 - 10 April 2024. Details of the conference and poster presentations are as follow: Late Breaking Research: Poster: Multimeric linker-exatecan-based ADC targeting Guanylyl cyclase C (GCC) as novel therapeutic modality for treatment of colorectal cancer Abstract number: LB059, Section 53 Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1 Presentation time: 7 April 2024, 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm PDT Speaker: Dr. Sarah-Jane Neuberth Link to abstract: Late-breaking abstracts are available on 5 April 2024.

Clinical Trials 1: Poster: The anti-BCMA antibody-drug conjugate HDP-101 with a novel amanitin payload shows promising initial first in human results in relapsed multiple myeloma Abstract number: CT067, Section 48 Session: Phase I Clinical Trials 1 Presentation time: 8 April 2024, 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PDT Speaker: Dr. András Strassz Link to abstract: Clinical-trials abstracts are available on 5 April 2024.

Poster: HDP-102 – a CD37-targeting Amanitin-based-ADC for the treatment of NHL – non-clinical data package Abstract number: 1865, Section 22 Session: Antibody-Based Technologies and New Inhibitors Presentation time: 8 April 2024, 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PDT Speaker: Dr. Sarah-Jane Neuberth Link to abstract: #!/20272/presentation/8116 The poster presentation details preclinical data on ATAC candidate HDP-102, an Amanitin-based-ADC that is directed against the target molecule CD37. CD37 is found exclusively on immune cells, primarily B cells, and is overexpressed in malignant B-cell diseases such as Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). HDP-102 has demonstrated excellent anti-tumor efficacy in in-Vivo-studies after a single administration and initial preclinical studies display good tolerability, indicating HDP-102 as a potential new treatment option for patients with NHL.



Poster: Liver toxicity of Amanitin-based Antibody drug conjugates (ATACs) is caused by unspecific uptake of the ATAC into liver cells Abstract number: 7183, Section 24 Session: Pharmacology and Pharmacogenetics Presentation time: 10 April 2024, 9:00 am - 12:30 pm PDT Speaker: Dr. Christian Orlik Link to abstract: #!/20272/presentation/8047 The use of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), which combine high efficacy of cytotoxins with the specificity of antibodies, is still often limited by side effects. These include the binding of the ADCs independently of the target antigen (off-target toxicity mechanisms), which is responsible, for example, for the premature release of the transported cytotoxins. The study details, the off-target toxicity mechanisms of ADCs that use amatoxins (RNA polymerase II inhibitors) as payload, so-called ATACs, were deciphered. The data reveals that liver toxicity is caused by non-specific uptake of the ATACs into liver cells. The substitution of two amino acids of the antibody (LALA mutation) that are responsible for the unspecific binding of the ATAC reduces the off-target toxicity. This significantly increases the tolerability of ATACs while leaving the antitumor efficacy unaffected, resulting in an improved therapeutic window of ATACs. About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the company's own therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. Further ATAC candidates are being developed against different targets such as CD37, PSMA or GCC each in the indications non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer. Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH in the EU and the USA. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-Mail: ...

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg



IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: ...



IR/PR-Support

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint

Tel: +44 20 3882 9621

