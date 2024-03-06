

RiC TV: New era of TV entertainment on Astra 19.2° East with optimized frequency

Munich, March 6th, 2024



An exciting new development for TV viewers in Europe: Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) and ORS Group, a leading provider of broadcasting services, have renewed their partnership to better distribute the popular free-to-air family channel RiC TV. The channel is now available on a new frequency, 11,302 MHz, on the Astra 19.2° East satellite, while it can be received on the previous frequency until the end of 2024 at the latest.

Relaunch of the evening program for relaxation before a good night's sleep In a further step to improve the viewer experience, the previous black screen, which featured radio plays as bedtime stories between 19:00 and 19:30, will be replaced by calming and beloved series from the repertoire of Your Family Entertainment AG. This program change is aimed at slowing down both young and adult viewers before bedtime and allowing them to wind down at the end of the day. Double transmission for a smooth transition This transition phase offers viewers a unique flexibility to adapt to the new frequency without risking the immediate loss of the familiar signal. The dual transmission ensures that the switch to 11.302 MHz will be smooth and pressure-free by 2025. Stronger commitment to quality family entertainment With this new move, YFE and ORS are reaffirming their commitment to providing high-quality, entertaining and educational programs for children and families. RiC TV will be available exclusively on the new frequency from 2025, underlining the ongoing investment in improved and more stable transmission quality.

HD version and expanded IP stream offerings In an additional announcement, YFE announced that RiC TV is now also available in a high-definition version, which will be made available to cable network partners via IP stream. This expands the channel's accessibility and offers viewers an even more immersive viewing experience.

Forward-looking partnership Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, emphasized the importance of this development: "Our renewed partnership with the ORS Group and the switch to a new frequency are decisive steps towards offering RiC TV to an even wider audience in first-class quality. We are convinced that this change will benefit all our viewers and partners." "RiC TV's move to a new frequency marks a significant milestone in our mission to make entertaining and educational content more accessible for the whole family. We are proud to partner with ORS Group to make this important transition and look forward to furthering this journey that enables us to reach even more viewers' hearts with RiC TV and our fun channel mascot RiC the Raven," said Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Your Family Entertainment AG. Norbert Grill, Technical Managing Director of the ORS Group, was also positive about the continuation of the cooperation: "The renewed partnership with YFE and the broadcasting of RiC are of great importance to us. The investment in the new frequency reflects our commitment to high quality content and services. We look forward to continuing to actively support RiC TV."









About ORS Group

ORS Group guarantees public and commercial content providers the transmission of audio and audiovisual content via terrestrial, satellite and cable as well as IP services and streaming solutions. ORS comm handles all commercial business within the group. Under the simpliTV brand, ORS comm operates a TV platform that is available to TV-comsumers via antenna, SAT and streaming. For further information:

About RiC TV RiC TV is the family channel for German-speaking countries with popular European programs, which is available unencrypted via Astra 19.2 on free TV, many cable channels and via live stream at , rictv and rictv. RiC TV was launched in September 2012 and belongs to Your Family Entertainment AG, whose CEO Dr. Stefan Piëch founded the channel. Target group: children aged 3-13 and householders. Thanks to its extensive expertise and careful selection of high-quality content, RiC TV has positioned itself as the third private children's and family channel in German-speaking Europe. The decelerated content of European origin makes RiC TV a counterpoint to the predominantly American and Asian content on offer.

RiC TV can be received here: Satellite AS OF NOW : Astra 19,2°E, Transponder: 1.007, Frequenz: 11.302 MHz, Polarisation: Horizontal, Symbol Rate: 22.000 Ms, Code Rate (FEC): 2/3 Livestream: , , facebook/RiCtvde Satellite/Cable/Mobile/IPTV/OTT et al.: Bulgaria: Bulsatcom, Neosat EAD / Germany : 1&1, AEP Plückhahn, AWE, Antec Service Pool, Antennenanlage REZ, Antennenkabelnetz Crossau, Antennengemeinschaft Dessau-Haideburg, Antennengemeinschaft Mützschen, Antennenverein Geyer, Bürgergemeinschaft Antenne Triptis Mitte, DATEL Dessau, Deutsche Telekom, Envia TEL, Ewetel, Freenet TV, Gemeinschaftsantenne Schmalkalden, GWHL, HD+,Horst Meißner, Joyn, Komro,Lausitzer Mediengruppe, M.net Telekommunikation, Neubrandenburger Medianet - Neu, Ocilion, Ost Tel Com, R-KOM, Save TV, Sky, Stadtwerke Bochum, Stadtwerke Konstanz, S+K Halle, Telekom Deutschland NE-3/NE-4, Vodafone Hessen/NRW/BW, Wilhelm, Willy Tel, WirsNET, Zattoo / Austria : A1 Telekom Austria, Cable Link/Salzburg AG, Couchfunk GmbH, Creative Networks, Drei Mobile TV, Ehlers GmbH, Elektro Volland, Expert Brigitte Luwy, Elektrizitätswerke Frastanz, Electronic Landsteiner, Franz Brandstetter, Hopfgartner Kabelfernsehen, IG-Sat Liezen, InterXion Österreich, Joyn, Kabelplus, Kabel TV Deutschlandsberg, Kabel TV Telfs, Kabenetz 4222 Medien, Kabel TV Lampert, Kabel TV Amstetten, LIWEST, Ocilion,

RKM, Red Zac Wierer, Sat Gemeinschaft Krieglach, SimpliTV, Stadtwerke Judenburg, Stadtwerke Kufstein, Stadtwerke Mürzzuschlag, Thüga MeteringService GmbH, Werner Margreiter, Zattoo / Switzerland : Couchfunk GmbH, Ocilion, Salt, Sunrise Communications, Swisscom AG, TV Factory, Zattoo / Liechtenstein: Hoi! Internet AG, FL1 Telekom Liechtenstein / Luxembourg: Post Telecom S.A. RiC TV HD on Magenta TV, Magenta AT & YouTV



About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE)

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, abbreviation: RTV) (YFE) stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

