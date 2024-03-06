Original-Research: Multitude SE (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Multitude SE - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to Multitude SE Company Name: Multitude SE ISIN: FI4000106299 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 06.03.2024 Target price: 10.00 Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Small value-accretive acquisition through CapitalBox; chg Yesterday, Multitude announced to have acquired the Danish factoring specialist Omniveta Finance through its SME unit CapitalBox. Last week, CapitalBox also launched a new collateral lending product. In detail: Value-accretive acquisition. Founded in 2012, Omniveta is a factoring specialist, that is purchasing invoices (eNuW: on avg. 30 days credit period) from suppliers with a certain discount (eNuW: 10-20%, including handling fees). With that, Omniveta is improving the overall liquidity of Danish SME ́s. We expect that the company is generating a low single digit million Euro amount in sales and being more or less break-even on the bottom line. Multitude is seen to have paid You can download the research here: For additional information visit our website Contact for questions Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: Email: ... LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

