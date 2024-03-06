Pune-Based Munitions India On Roll With Rs 6,000 Crore Export Order Book

(MENAFN- KNN India) Pune, Mar 6 (KNN) Munitions India Ltd (MIL), a leading public sector entity in the defence manufacturing sector, has reported a substantial surge in demand for its products from overseas markets with export orders worth Rs 60,000 crore to be supplied over the next three years.

The company, established in November 2021 following the reorganisation of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven Defence PSUs, specialises in the production of a wide range of defence armaments, including bullets, shells, mortars, rockets, and hand grenades across its 12 manufacturing units.

According to Gnaneshwar Tyagi, Chief General Manager of the High Energy Projectile Factory at MIL, the demand for ammunition remains universally high, with prominent overseas clients including the UAE, Vietnam, and undisclosed European nations.

While imports increased marginally from Rs 41,198 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 50,061 crore in 2021-22, exports witnessed a remarkable surge from Rs 1,153 crore to Rs 12,815 crore during the same period, indicating a favourable shift in trade dynamics.

Looking ahead, MIL is poised to commence production of the highly sought-after 125-mm 'mango' tank shells, further expanding its product portfolio and reinforcing its commitment to indigenous manufacturing.

With plans to procure materials worth Rs 150 crore from MSMEs for this project alone, MIL reaffirms its role as a significant contributor to the growth of India's defence ecosystem.

This sentiment was echoed by P. S. Unni Raj, Joint Director at the Export Promotion Cell of the Ministry of Defence, who emphasised MIL's strategic position in meeting this global demand, reported BL.

Participating in the 'International Engineering Sourcing Show' organised by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) in Coimbatore, Tyagi and Raj highlighted the potential for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to contribute to the defence supply chain, further bolstering India's position in defence exports.

Raj projected a significant growth trajectory for India's defence exports, estimating a rise from Rs 20,000 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 35,000 crore by the following year.

With a projected turnover of Rs 7,000 crore for the current financial year and an ambitious target of Rs 10,000 crore in the next, MIL remains at the forefront of India's defence manufacturing sector, driving innovation, bolstering exports, and strengthening the nation's self-reliance in defence production.

(KNN Bureau)