Tamil Nadu Msmes To Defer Agitation Over Electricity Charges Post Elections

(MENAFN- KNN India) Coimbatore, Mar 6 (KNN) The Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu, slated to host a significant conference this month to advocate for revisions in electricity charges, have opted to defer the event until after the upcoming elections.

J. James, the coordinator for the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association, confirmed this decision, reported hindu.

Mr. James emphasised the unwavering commitment of MSMEs in the state to pursue their plea for reduced fixed charges concerning electricity supplied to their businesses.

He mentioned that in the absence of a favourable response from the Tamil Nadu government prior to the elections, MSME associations across the state would announce their subsequent plan of action.

This move by the MSME sector highlights the importance they place on addressing the issue of electricity charges, crucial for sustaining and fostering growth within their respective businesses.

(KNN Bureau)