Ensono Research Uncovers Positive Outlook for Women in Tech in Annual Speak Up Survey

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru; March 05 ,2024-- Ensono, an expert technology advisor and leading managed services provider, released today the results of its fourth annual Speak Up survey, uncovering biases related to women in technology. The survey highlights a growing optimism among women in the tech sector, with 93% reporting improvements in equity and inclusion, largely driven by the flexibility of hybrid work models and expanded learning opportunities.

This year's Speak Up survey emphasizes the crucial role of work flexibility in retaining and advancing women in the tech sector. The findings show that 97% of women in hybrid or in-person roles appreciate benefits like enhanced work-life balance and stronger colleague relationships. Moreover, 85% believe remote work provides greater career advancement opportunities.

While significant progress has been made in gender equity, particularly in technology fields, women still face notable challenges that need addressing to sustain this positive trajectory, including:

● 73% of all respondents agree that they absorbed more responsibilities than their male colleagues after reductions in workforce in 2023.

● 26% of hybrid and in-person respondents said they have felt uncomfortable or unsafe due to microaggressions or other forms of discrimination with in-person work, up from 20% compared to Ensono’s 2022 Speak Up findings.

● 51% of respondents struggle to balance caregiving responsibilities with in-person work. This number climbs to 62% for women in India, compared to 40% in the U.K. and 50% in the U.S.



“There’s an abundance of optimism around the opportunities available for women in the tech industry, but the progress made does not mean it’s time for companies to back down from their efforts,” said Meredith Graham, Chief People Officer at Ensono. “Company leaders need to recognize the benefits of investing in policies that empower women to be present in all aspects of their lives and promote growth opportunities for women that reflect the flexible, hybrid workplace we see today.”

Additional key findings from the 2024 Speak Up survey include:

● The AI empowerment effect: Generative AI offers new career opportunities for women in tech. Over a third (35%) of respondents said mostly women lead training and discussions on generative AI at their workplaces. Also, 73% of women have female mentors guiding them on generative AI, with the figure rising to 89% in India, compared to 58% in the U.K. and 72% in the U.S.

● Shifting employee expectations: Almost one-fifth (19%) of women in tech aim to switch jobs within the next year, highlighting the importance of retaining them. While learning and growth were essential for women in 2022 and 2023, priorities have changed. Now, they seek a stronger voice in decision-making and more flexibility rather than just better pay and benefits.

● Gen Z in the workplace: Understanding the preferences of Gen Z employees is vital for retaining them as they become the majority in the workplace. Only 36% of Gen Z plan to stay at their current company for over two years. Half of them want a more influential role in decision-making, indicating a desire for career advancement. Moreover, 77% of Gen Z miss the social aspects of in-person work, highlighting the importance of in-person opportunities for younger employees.



Ensono surveyed 1,500 female-identifying, full-time professionals in the technology industry from India, United States, and United Kingdom to better understand the experiences of women working in the tech industry.





MENAFN06032024005232011781ID1107941399