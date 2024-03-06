Mahindra Lifespaces Enters Pune East, Launches Mahindra Codename Crown in Kharadi Annex

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 05th March 2024: Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL), the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced the launch of Mahindra Codename Crown. This is a strategically located development built in the vibrant Kharadi Annex, 4 kms from World Trade Center. Situated on a lush 5.38-acre property, Mahindra Codename Crown offers a range of 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes, promising a premium living experience and received RERA on 04th March 2024.

This phase will see the unveiling of two towers of 2 & 3 BHK homes and an exclusive 4 BHK tower, comprising over 500 units. Mahindra Codename Crown is meticulously crafted with the understanding that once bought, a home cannot be changed and hence, should be a space which meets all needs of a family. With this in mind, the project is designed with unique large decks, cross-ventilation, senior citizen accessible washrooms, and other such features.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., said,

"We're excited to introduce Mahindra Codename Crown, our latest project in the city. Offering lifestyle sanctuaries meticulously crafted to elevate living experiences, it caters to the discerning preferences of our customers. Its strategic proximity to Pune's IT hubs and business districts adds further value, providing residents with a convenient lifestyle. While external amenities are important, at Mahindra Codename Crown, we prioritize the fundamentals of home design, ensuring residents find their ideal living space.”

Mahindra Codename Crown is strategically situated in the upscale East Pune locality, surrounded with well-developed social infrastructure that includes top educational institutes such as Wellington College International, Euro School, and Poddar International school. It also provides quick access and great connectivity with IT hubs in Viman Nagar, Magarpatta, and Hadapsar.

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (‘Mahindra Lifespaces’) brings the Mahindra Group’s philosophy of ‘Rise’ to India’s real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems. The Company’s development footprint spans 35.06 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespaces’ development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the ‘Mahindra Happinest®’ brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the ‘Mahindra World City’ and ‘Origins by Mahindra’ brands respectively. The Company leverages innovation, thoughtful design, and a deep commitment to sustainability to craft quality life and business growth.

The first real estate company in India to have committed to the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), all Mahindra Lifespaces’ projects are certified environment friendly. With a 100% Green portfolio since 2014, the Company is working towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and actively supports research on green buildings tailored to climatic conditions in India. Mahindra Lifespaces® is the recipient of over 90 awards for its projects and ESG initiatives.





