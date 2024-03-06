Capital Bank Golden Sponsor of SHETECHS Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Advvise) Capital Bank announced its golden sponsorship for the “SHETECHS Forum 2024”, held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El- Hassan and organized by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (INT@J), focused on the theme "Amplifying Business Growth through Women in Tech".

Capital Bank's sponsorship stems the importance of strengthening and empowering women, particularly in the entrepreneurship and telecommunications sectors. This support aligns with the bank's social responsibility strategy, acknowledging the significant contributions women make to the technology industry and aims to enhance their leadership capabilities.

During the "Women in Tech Leadership" session, Zein Malhas, CEO of Blink, shared insights emphasizing the necessity of boosting growth through the involvement of boards and executive authorities. She stressed the value of women's representation in leadership roles within the technology sector.

Malhas commented on the sponsorship, stating, "Platforms like SHETECHS are crucial for empowering women and acknowledging their substantial contributions to the technology industry. By supporting such initiatives, we can create a more inclusive environment where women can thrive, achieving their full potential."

Through its support and active participation in this forum, Capital Bank reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in Jordan. The bank encourages active participation by women in the technology sector, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The SHETECHS Forum serves as a dynamic platform engaging various stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government officials. These stakeholders discuss key issues related to empowering women in the technology sector. The forum provides a space for knowledge exchange, communication, and collaboration, contributing to the growth and development of Jordan's technological ecosystem and enhancing women's participation in the digital economy.







