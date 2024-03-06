Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Takes Centre Stage at the 6th Cultural Summit in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 5th March 2024: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, took the stage in the 6th edition of the Cultural Summit in Abu Dhabi. AGDA contributed to two insightful sessions, fostering discussions on entertainment diplomacy and the intersection of climate change in shaping new cultural dialogues.

AGDA's involvement in the summit kicked off with a thought-provoking session on "Reimagining Entertainment Diplomacy." Moderated by Professor Eric Alter, Dean of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the session explored the evolving role of entertainment as a diplomatic tool and how it contributes to shaping international relations. AGDA's engagement in this session underscores its commitment to fostering a nuanced understanding of diplomacy in the modern world.

In the second session, "Climate Change: The Catalyst for New Cultural Dialogues", AGDA delved into the imperative topic of climate change and its impact on cultural dialogues. Moderated by Moustafa Bayoumi, Research Fellow at AGDA, this session addressed the role of climate change in influencing cultural perspectives and fostering global conversations. AGDA's participation reflects its dedication to exploring the interdisciplinary aspects of diplomacy and climate change.

Commenting on AGDA's participation, Professor Eric Alter, said: “As a pioneer in diplomatic education, AGDA takes pride in actively contributing to the Cultural Summit, offering invaluable insights into the intricate realms of entertainment diplomacy and the profound intersections where climate change and cultural dialogues converge. These engaging sessions not only reflect AGDA's unwavering commitment but also exemplify our dedication to nurturing diplomats equipped with a profound understanding of the complex challenges that define our contemporary world. AGDA stands at the forefront of shaping visionary leaders who possess the acumen to navigate and influence the multifaceted landscape of global diplomacy.”

AGDA's engagement in the Cultural Summit aligns seamlessly with the Academy's ongoing commitment to nurturing dialogue and enhancing the exchange of ideas. The Academy remains steadfast in its dedication to collaborative efforts with diverse partners to advance excellence in diplomatic education. This participation marks a significant stride in AGDA's continuous pursuit of fostering meaningful conversations and contributing to the growth of diplomatic knowledge and understanding.





