Rapper Chauhan Age, Career, Birthday, Family, Education, etc.

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Rapper Chauhan was born to a Marathi family in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 29 September 1996. His mother's name is Shakuntala Kajaniya. His father, Shanti Kajaniya, is an accountant who insisted on him being a teacher but Chauhan entered into the music industry.



Though born in Mumbai, yet Rapper Chauhan shifted to Delhi for his secondary education. He launched his first song on YouTube in 2021. In 2022, he bagged the role of an assistant cop in Hindi movie "Drishyam 2" directed by Abhishek Pathak.



He made his first appearance in Hindi movie "Drishyam 2", and bagged the Best Co-Actor Award for his role in 2022. Rapper Chauhan worked in a music studio where he met Abhishek Pathak who offered him the role in the movie.



Rapper Chauhan's music career met a huge setback in the month of October in 2023 when he lost his YouTube channel which had more than 1 lac subscribers. He is a recipient of Silver Play Button for his achievement of crossing 1 lac subscribers on his official music channel.



MENAFN06032024006476014036ID1107941370