QF’s Teaching and Learning Forum Focuses on Fulfilling Student Potential

Doha, Qatar, 5 March 2023: The vital link between teacher development and student achievement has been explored at Qatar Foundation's annual Teaching and Learning Forum, which showcased how investing in educators fuels academic success.



The forum, hosted by Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education (PUE) under the theme ‘Fulfilling Student Potential’, gathered nearly 1,400 educators from Qatar for five sessions, complemented by a variety of presentations and workshops in both Arabic and English.



Designed to be an interactive day of in-person professional development, the event provided avenues for both academic and non-academic educators and leaders to achieve their goal of enhancing students’ potential. These pathways included focusing on culture, heritage, and identity; refining pedagogical practices; improving assessment methods; strengthening academic leadership skills; and fostering learning communities.



Abeer Al Khalifa, President of Qatar Foundation’s Pre-University Education, said: "This important annual event aims to spotlight the supreme goal our educational institutions seek, to achieve the principle of inclusiveness and balanced development in the student's personality.



“This is to enable them to positively contribute to their community and face future challenges. And this can only be achieved through the preparation and empowerment of educators, academic leaders, and community members, including teachers and parents, equipping them to gain more skills and specialized experiences.



"The role of a teacher is not limited to merely imparting knowledge, but extends beyond to becoming an active partner in the learning journey."



Describing students as the nation's most precious resource, Al Khalifa emphasized the responsibility of educators to continuously seek out innovative methods for enhancing the educational framework. “This includes keeping up with modern global standards, incorporating the latest assessment and technological practices both inside and outside the classroom,” she said.



Al Khalifa explained that the annual meeting serves as a platform for teachers and experts to engage in collaboration, share insights and experiences, and propose new ideas, saying:

“These sessions aim to explore the best practices and educational strategies to motivate our students and enhance their abilities in a safe and inclusive environment.



“This environment is built on a foundation of knowledge enthusiasm, promoting the principle and culture of lifelong learning."



Following the President of PUE's speech, the keynote speaker, Dr. Roy Casagranda, took part in a session called: "Celebrating the Forgotten Past: Key Insights on the Legacy of Arab Civilizations". In this session, he explored the intricate tapestry of Arab history and its significant role in forming the world today.



Haya Al-Naimi, Deputy Director at Awsaj Academy, one of the schools under PUE, attended a leadership workshop that provided insights into personal leadership styles and their application in workplace interactions, including with parents and employees, and said it had made a significant impact on her management skills.



"I chose a workshop focused on personal rather than educational growth. The importance of personal connections, especially when interacting with employees, cannot be overstated,” she said.



“The forum was indeed a pleasure to attend, offering numerous personal development workshops that enabled self-discovery. In essence, by focusing on my own growth first, I can better engage and connect with others.



"Each year, the workshops align well with our educational paths. This year, we've seen more workshops offered in Arabic, a shift from the previous English-dominated sessions that posed difficulties for many. However, this shift has made it more inviting and comprehensible for participants. It reflects growth in attracting a diverse audience and revealing hidden talents within our institution."



Lokman Mourad Mana, a social studies teacher at Qatar Leadership Academy, also a school under PUE, said: "The forum presents a unique chance for educators and school leaders, including those from Qatar Foundation schools, to connect and share valuable insights from their teaching experiences.”



Mana emphasized the importance of teachers exchanging knowledge for their growth, saying: "Exchanging knowledge is essential for a teacher's growth, and understanding how the same subjects are approached in different schools can significantly enrich the educational process for everyone."



He also highlighted the value of having access to trainers and facilitators from both within and outside of Qatar, along with a diverse range of workshops, as a way of staying updated on the latest educational techniques.



"Students represent a multifaceted responsibility, so enhancing teacher training or development directly contributes to better student outcomes, ensuring they receive high-quality education and ultimately benefiting them in the long run,” he said.







