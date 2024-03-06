Israeli Siege Forces Displacement Of Hamad City Residents In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 97 deaths and 123 injuries during the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, it announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had risen to 30,631 deaths and 72,043 injuries since 7 October.

This comes as the occupation army continues to impose a siege on the residential city of Hamad in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, forcing its residents to be displaced. Palestinian media reported that dozens of Palestinians were arrested and tortured during the siege.

The government media office in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation army targeted Palestinian civilians and fired live bullets at them when they arrived at the Kuwait Roundabout on Salah al-Din Street, to obtain flour and food aid.“They continue to promote famine, perpetuate the siege, and do not want to end this humanitarian catastrophe.”

The office held the US administration, the Israeli occupation, and the international community fully responsible for the worsening humanitarian situation and the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, in light of the high number of deaths resulting from hunger, malnutrition, and dehydration.

It also renewed the demand to stop the war and bring 1,000 trucks of aid into all governorates, especially the northern Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned before the United Nations General Assembly that dismantling UNRWA would lead to the sacrifice of“an entire generation of children” and“sow the seeds” of future conflicts.

Lazzarini said,“Dismantling UNRWA is a reckless step. By doing so, we will sacrifice an entire generation of children and sow the seeds of hatred, resentment, and a future conflict,” considering it naive to believe that the agency's demise could happen without threatening global peace and security.

In the same context, the Jordanian army announced, on Tuesday, the implementation of airdrops in the northern Gaza Strip, the largest since the start of the landing operations.

The official website of the Jordanian Armed Forces said that eight joint air landings with several countries were carried out in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and included three C-130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force, three American aircraft, an Egyptian aircraft, and a French aircraft.

The landings included relief and food aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) to sites in northern Gaza.

The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed that they are continuing to send aid via an air bridge, whether through aid planes from Marka Airport towards Al-Arish International Airport or through airdrops into the Gaza Strip.

The website stated that the Jordanian forces have carried out 28 Jordanian airdrops since the start of the war, in addition to 15 airdrops in cooperation with“brotherly and friendly countries.”

In another context, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said that it strongly rejects the report issued by UN official Pramila Patten, regarding the claim and allegations that Palestinian resistance fighters committed incidents of“rape and sexual violence” during the events of 7 October.

The movement added in a statement that the report“came after failed Israeli attempts to prove this false accusation, which was confirmed to be baseless, other than demonizing the Palestinian resistance and covering up the report of the United Nations rapporteurs about the existence of conclusive evidence of horrific human rights violations that Palestinian women and girls were subjected to by the Zionist occupation forces.

“Despite Ms. Patten's false and false claims and accusations against Palestinian resistance members, her report did not document any testimony from what she calls the victims of these cases. Rather, she relied in her report on Israeli institutions, soldiers, and witnesses who were chosen by the occupation authorities, to push towards an attempt to prove this false accusation. Which was refuted by all international investigations and reports,” the movement said.