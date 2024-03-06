Al-Sisi, Pashinyan Discuss Boosting Relations Between Egypt, Armenia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the strong cooperation between their nations across various international platforms, in a joint press conference in Cairo on Tuesday.

President Al-Sisi expressed his pride in the ongoing collaboration and detailed discussions with Prime Minister Pashinyan regarding Egypt's efforts to facilitate an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and restore calm in the West Bank. He emphasized that these efforts are pivotal for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, as defined by the 4 June 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, aligning with international resolutions to foster peace and coexistence in the region.

Furthermore, President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's commitment to supporting peace and stability initiatives in the South Caucasus and endorsed dialogue and negotiation as essential tools for conflict resolution. This approach aims to usher in a new era of development and prosperity that aligns with the region's interests.

The discussions also focused on enhancing bilateral relations and building upon the historical ties between the Egyptian and Armenian people. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the current level of coordination.

President Al-Sisi conveyed Egypt's willingness to share its expertise in infrastructure, construction, transportation, and energy production with Armenia. He also acknowledged the potential benefits of Armenian expertise in artificial intelligence.

The talks underscored the importance of leveraging existing institutional mechanisms, such as the Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation and the Businessmen Forum, to bolster cooperation in the future.

Lastly, President Al-Sisi highlighted the mutual desire to expand trade and investment between the two countries and explore new cooperative ventures in information technology, artificial intelligence, and the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

Armenian Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, lamenting the war's impact on countless innocent lives. He emphasized Armenia's intensified plea to the global community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, condemning the ongoing assault on civilians and infrastructure.

Pashinyan commended Egypt for its unimpeded humanitarian aid to Gaza, its medical assistance to the injured Palestinians, and its efforts in evacuating foreign nationals. He confirmed ongoing consultations with Cairo to further aid contributions.

Highlighting Egypt as a key ally in the Middle East, Pashinyan appreciated President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's engagement in Cairo today. The discussions covered various topics, including the conflicts and security dynamics in the South Caucasus and the Middle East, with a shared commitment to peace efforts.

The Armenian leader acknowledged Egypt's balanced and constructive stance, reflecting on the progress in talks with Azerbaijan aimed at conflict resolution. He affirmed Armenia's dedication to normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, anchored in mutual recognition of territorial sovereignty, border demarcation, and adherence to international law, underpinned by reciprocity and equality.