Egypt's International Cooperation Minister, Algeria's CGEA President Discuss Collaboration

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, met with Saida Neghza, President of the General Confederation of Algerian Enterprises (CGEA), to explore opportunities for joint cooperation.* This meeting aligns with the Ministry's focus on strengthening economic ties with key partners.

Al-Mashat emphasised the longstanding cooperation between Egypt and Algeria, highlighting the government's commitment to diversifying and deepening relations across various development sectors. This collaborative effort aims to achieve mutual interests and foster stronger connections between the business communities of both nations.

Discussions centred on enhancing joint cooperation, drawing upon the strong foundation of existing relations. The Minister highlighted Egypt's ongoing efforts to create a favourable investment climate and improve the business environment. These measures aim to support development plans and unlock promising opportunities for collaboration between the Egyptian and Algerian private sectors.

Al-Mashat commended the recent advancements in economic relations, citing the leadership of both countries, the successful 8th session of the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee in June 2022, and the Egyptian-Algerian Economic Forum co-chaired by the respective Prime Ministers. She expressed anticipation for the next committee session, which holds further potential for unlocking collaborative opportunities.

The Minister added that the launch of a joint business council, involving private sector representatives from both countries, will play a crucial role in strengthening cooperation frameworks and fostering collaboration between Egyptian and Algerian companies, ultimately contributing to broader development efforts.

It is noteworthy that the 8th session of the Joint Higher Committee witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements, including a memorandum of understanding between financial regulatory bodies, an executive program for cooperation in religious affairs, and programs covering employment, higher education, industrial cooperation, export development, small and medium-sized enterprises, investment development, and diplomatic relations.