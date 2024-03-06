Samsung awards the Mobile Photography and Night Photography at Xposure 2024

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Sharjah, UAE, March 5, 2024: Samsung Gulf Electronics, the exclusive mobile brand partner at Xposure 2024, rewarded winners in the Mobile and Night Photography categories of the Xposure Photography Awards at a grand ceremony held in Sharjah. Samsung's recognition of photography talent demonstrates its commitment to fostering artistic expression.



Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, attended the event to present the awards to the deserving winners, recognizing their talent and achievements.



Showing the accessible nature of photography in this day and age, the Mobile Photography Category, sponsored by Samsung, recognised Naitao Li from China as the winner for “On the Songhua River", with Joy Saha from Bangladesh as the runner-up for “Plastic Bottle Recycling". Also sponsored by Samsung, Filip Hrebenda from Slovakia earned the runner-up position in the Night Photography category for his exceptional work titled “The Night Hunter", while Xuejun Long from China clinched the winning title with his photograph, “Drooling”.



Samsung hosted six AI photography workshops, offering participants an in-depth exploration of capturing stunning photos and videos using the Galaxy S24 Series. These sessions highlighted the AI features of the Galaxy S24 Series and provided professional tips and tricks for photography under various environments and lighting conditions. Additionally, an expert-led photo walk explored Sharjah's hidden gems using Galaxy AI, allowing attendees to put their learnings into practice.



The Xposure International Photography Awards received over 25,000 entries from 190 countries, including China, India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Egypt, the USA, and the United Kingdom. With categories ranging from Architectural to Nature and Landscape Photography and the newly added "See Sharjah" category, the awards aim to celebrate and recognize visual storytellers through a diverse range of subject matter.







